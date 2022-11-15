Bella Ede, 3, practiced what to do in the event of an earthquake. Photo / Supplied

Bella Ede, 3, practiced what to do in the event of an earthquake. Photo / Supplied

Avon Kindergarten pupils ducked, covered and held, along with 700,000 other New Zealanders, for the ShakeOut earthquake drill.

On October 27, people from around New Zealand took part in the event, aimed at teaching people what to do in the event of an earthquake.

Johnny Van Veen, 5, practiced taking shelter underneath a table during the drill. Photo / Supplied

Avon Kindergarten teacher Rose Battersby says teaching tamariki how to be safe in the event of a natural disaster is important.

"We want our pupils to know what to do in the event of an earthquake. The ShakeOut drill was great for teaching them what to do - it's about giving them the tools so they can keep themselves safe."

Esthah-Ria Te Moni, 4, says she's happy she knows what to do in case there's an earthquake. Photo / Supplied

The pupils practised what to do if they were out in the open or in the classroom, where there are tables.

Bella Ede, 3, says it's important to try to duck, cover and hold under a table.

"If there is a table, you hide under it, and then grab a table leg so the table doesn't fall over if there is an earthquake."

Jayde Thomson, 3, says it's important to know what to do if there's an earthquake. Photo / Supplied

Jayde Thomson, 3, learnt what to do if you're outside.

"If there isn't a table around or you're outside, you go into the turtle position and cover your neck and head."

She says she had fun learning what to do and is happy she knows how to keep herself and others safe.

"It made me feel prepared, just in case an earthquake ever did happen."