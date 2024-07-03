SH3 Mountain Road in Midhirst, Taranaki closed after crash

A section of SH3 in Midhirst, Taranaki is currently closed following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / File

State Highway 3 has been closed in Midhirst, Taranaki, after a car crashed into a power pole.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Mountain Rd, SH3, near the intersection with Kelly Rd around 1.40pm, a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the vehicle is reported to have minor to moderate injuries.

Detours are in place while the road is cleared, with northbound travellers detouring via Radnor Road and Denmark Terrace and southbound road users driving along Beaconsfield Rd and SH43.

A witness said power lines were “strewn across” the road after the incident.