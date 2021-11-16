Seven-year-old cuts off locks to be made into a wig for those affected by cancer

Indie Kyle (7) with her hair she's donating to be made into wigs. Photo/ Supplied

At just 7 years old Indie Kyle is already thinking of ways to help others.

The Ngaere Primary School student had spent two years growing her hair to donate it to be made into a wig.

Last Tuesday she visited Stylz in Eltham to have the chop.

"Michelle cut my hair and she was very nice. I really liked getting my hair cut by her. I love my new hairstyle so much, I enjoyed running my fingers through it for the first time."

Indie cut 35.5cm off her locks which is the required length for it to be made into a wig for Freedom Wigs, a New Zealand company that makes wigs out of real hair for people who have lost their own.

"I was so excited that it was finally long enough to be donated into a wig."

Indie's mum Kara says she is proud of her daughter.

"She's wanted to do this for the longest time. It's really neat that she wanted to do something so selfless. It's really inspiring."

Kara says a personal connection with someone affected by cancer inspired Indie.

"It all started when Indie saw a family member go through cancer treatments and lose their hair. She was fascinated by the wigs that person got to wear. She realised wigs gave that person so much dignity and a bit of fun during a hard time and she wanted to help others have that same feeling."

Indie says having shorter hair was a change.

"It used to be long and I could wear plaits and have it in a bun and now it's nice and short. I don't mind at all because my hair will help people who need it."

She says it's important to help others.

"People with cancer go through a lot and I wanted to be able to make them happy and do something nice for them. We all need to be nice to people because everyone deserves something nice."