Senior citizens to learn health tips at Healthy Living Forum

The forum is for people over the age of 50.

Free health advice is on offer for senior citizens at a Healthy Living Forum.

Sport Taranaki strength and balance co-ordinator Hilary Blackstock says the forum will take place in Hāwera at the end of the month.

There will be a GP, physiotherapist, pharmacist, and a dietician at the forum.

"They'll be speaking to the attendees about what they do, what services they offer, and giving tips on ways senior citizens can look after themselves better."

Hilary says the first forum, held in New Plymouth, was successful.

"We wanted to do the same in Hāwera for our senior citizens that live in south Taranaki."

Hilary runs a number of fitness classes for senior citizens.

"The aim is to help attendees improve their strength and balance. The forum is a way to bring the class attendees and other senior citizens together so they can learn some important information at no cost."

"This is one of the ways we can educate our senior citizens and make sure they have the right tools to live a healthy lifestyle."

The forum is a way senior citizens can get accurate health advice.

"It's important that people know what is on offer for them in terms of looking after their health."

The speakers are local to central and south Taranaki.

"It was really important to us that we brought in people who are local that the attendees may know."

Hilary says another benefit of the forum is the social side.

"It brings everyone together and they can connect with others in the same age group."

There will be hot drinks and biscuits available at the event. For more information about the forum, or Hilary's fitness classes contact Hilary on 021480180.

The Details:

What: Healthy Living Forum

When: June 24 10am to 1pm.

Where: Hāwera Community Centre.