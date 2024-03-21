A map showing the closure points on State Highway 43.

Sections of State Highway 43 in Taranaki have been closed due to slips.

In an emailed press release, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) regional manager for infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge said the slips occurred when roading crews were drilling to build a retaining wall as part of the Tangarākau Gorge sealing project.

NZTA have stated the road is closed to all vehicles travelling through the Tangarākau Gorge, with traffic advised to turn around at Moki and Heao Roads.

Rob said the decision to close the road was made to ensure the safety of all road users and crews while the area is assessed and the slip backfilled.

“We want to apologise for the inconvenience caused and we appreciate everyone’s co-operation while this vital work is carried out. We will provide a further update on the work progress around midday tomorrow.”

The road is expected to be reopened on Friday, March 22 around 3pm.