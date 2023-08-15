Sections of the Forgotten World Highway will be closed from Monday, August 21, for roadworks.

Sections of State Highway 43 will close from Monday, August 21, for roadworks.

SH43 Forgotten World Highway will be closed at various points between Whangamomona and Taumarunui daily between 9.30am and 2pm for two weeks.

The work will include clearing slips, drainage and dropout repairs to improve the safety and condition of the state highway. Crews will complete maintenance and repair work in the following areas: The Tahora Saddle just south of Mangowata Rd, at the Tāngarākau Gorge, and between the Tāngarākau Gorge and the Paparata Saddle.

Waka Kotahi Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki acting system manager Liesl Dawson says the road closures are needed to ensure the safety of everyone working on the road, as well as those who use the road.

“To ensure this work is done as quickly as possible, crews will be working seven days. The work is weather dependent, and will begin next Monday and is expected to be completed by September 3.”

Meanwhile, work will soon get underway to prepare SH43 through Tāngarākau Gorge for sealing. More information will be available about this closer to the start of work.