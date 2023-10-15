Owner of Shabby Retro, Wayne Wilson-Wong, hanging an artwork from his latest photograph series, The Milk Wars 2023.

“Eltham is a unique place. There is so much potential here and I want to help build on that.”

Three months ago, Ōpunake couple Wayne and Rosalia Wilson-Wong opened their second-hand shop, Shabby Retro, on Eltham’s Bridge St. Wayne says the town is the perfect place to set up shop.

“Eltham is gaining a reputation for being a retro second-hand destination. There’s so much happening on State Highway 3 and Eltham is right in the middle. There are two mega factories here and so many vintage shops. It’s all go in Eltham.”

The shop sells pre-loved items ranging from glasses and books to room decor and old CDs and records.

“We love to collect objects because they pack so many memories. I like to say there’s no such thing as hoarding if you have enough storage. I have plenty of storage for these items now but I’d like other people to benefit from these items just as we have.”

His favourite items include flags made for the late Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Hāwera in the 1950s.

“They are stunning. I also have vintage Māori flags and collections of old vinyls, art and other items.”

Wayne also repurposes items.

“I have an old ping pong table that I’ve made into shelves. I find that once you add value to an item by repurposing it, people love it more and take extra care of it.”

Second-hand shopping is a great way to help the environment, he says.

“We have these products that are mass-produced and as soon as one of those items breaks, people go out and buy another. I think buying second-hand makes more sense as these items are usually stronger, more durable and have been treated with care and love. I know you can’t change people’s behaviours, but I can offer them another way to consume.”

Wayne also uses the shop as an outlet for his photography.

“I’m predominantly a landscape photographer who captures images by moonlight. I’ve taken photos of pā sites around New Zealand. I’ve also taken photos in China as well.”

Art is Wayne’s passion, with plans to expand into an art gallery. He plans to sell prints of all his works in the gallery space.

“It’ll be called Bridge St Art Gallery. I believe Shabby Retro and an art gallery would go hand-in-hand. Retro Eltham is something we should embrace. This town is unique and historic and should be on the map.”











