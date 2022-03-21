Contractors have worked hard this month resealing the region's state highways.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager of maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin says resealing helps waterproof the road, increasing its longevity, especially before Taranaki's cold, wet winter.

"It also helps to create friction for a safer road surface."

Four crews from across the country have been sealing 55 sites across Taranaki this month.

"The scale of work is no small feat, with 553,000 litres of bitumen and emulsion, and 4000 tonnes of chip and aggregate being used to seal over 24km of state highway across the network," Hankin says.

Road users should follow the temporary traffic management in place and adhere to speed restrictions for the safety of road users and work crews, she says.



"Speeding over a freshly sealed road can damage the new seal, lifting and flicking stones from the road that can, in turn, damage your vehicle or others nearby.

"Driving to the conditions enables the new seal to set properly, ensuring its longevity and reducing the risk of damage to vehicles travelling through the site and helping to keep everyone safe."



She says people can expect to see more sealing across Taranaki until the end of the month.

"Please keep an eye out for our crews, drive to the conditions and be patient as they work to make your journey safer."

For information about state highway maintenance in Taranaki visit here