Scratching Post pet of the week: Tori looking for her forever home

Tori is looking for her forever home.

Tori is looking for her forever home.

Tori is ready to find her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Tori and her two siblings came to The Scratching Post when they were about 5 weeks and in need of shelter, care and socialisation.

Tori has been in a multi-cat and dog foster home, is a lap lover, and people pleaser.

She's very affectionate, giving out face smooches to anyone she feels needs one. She is about 11 weeks, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Tori, visit The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford; or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm.