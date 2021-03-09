Scratching Post pet of the week: Tootsie looking for her forever home

Tootsie the kitten is looking for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Tootsie the kitten is ready to start interviewing people interested in offering her a forever home.

Tootsie is described as being a very sweet, curl around legs type of kitten.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Tootsie loves cuddles.

"Even to go so far as liking to be rocked on her back like a baby. She's a confident girl and a real people lover."

Tootsie is 11 weeks old, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

■ If you're interested in adopting this cat, or any of the other kittens they have currently seeking homes you can call into The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.