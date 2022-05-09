Oreo is a social kitten who would do best in a home with another pet.

Oreo is as sweet as the snack she is named for, says Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post.

"She's confident, affectionate and transforms into a bed kitty at night."

Oreo has been in a foster home with cats and dogs, and would be best suited to living in a home which has another pet or two already so she has someone to play with and keep her company when her humans aren't around, says Karma.

She is 11 weeks, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Oreo or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.