Scratching Post pet of the week: Opie looking for his forever home

Opie the kitten is looking for his forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Opie the kitten is ready to find his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Opie and his siblings were found on a farm when they were about 5 weeks old.

"He has been cared for in a multi cat and dog foster home, has a healthy appetite and would love a home with another pet to play with."

Opie is 10 weeks old, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Opie or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post - 127 Broadway in Stratford, call: 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.