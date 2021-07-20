Scratching Post pet of the week: Little Miss searching for forever home

Little Miss is ready to find her forever home.

Little Miss is ready to find her forever home.

Little Miss is ready to find her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the sound of little meows late one cold night led to the discovery of Little Miss stuck up a tree.

"She was so grateful to her finder she decided she'd stay, helping herself through the cat door and to a spread laid out for the resident cats and dog."

Little Miss is about 5 months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, and treated against fleas and worms. Her adoption fee is $130.

Little Miss is a very confident and well socialised kitten, is obviously used to living with other pets, and gelled straight in to her foster family's household routine.

Karma says Little Miss likes the company of people, has a nice easy-going personality and would be a super companion for someone wanting a new buddy.

She says despite advertising no one came forward to claim her so it's time to find her a permanent home.

■ To find out more about Little Miss or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post - 127 Broadway in Stratford, call: 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.