Scratching Post pet of the week: Dallas the affectionate kitten

Dallas is a sweet natured kitten in search of her forever home. Photo / Supplied

Dallas the kitten was found on a farm, but has quickly decided she likes urban life where she can be petted and loved by humans.

The cute kitten, who is estimated to be about 12 weeks old, is one of the kittens currently available for adoption through local animal charity The Scratching Post.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Dallas is an affectionate kitten.

"She is a sweet-natured and gentle girl who loves pats and being the centre of attention."

Dallas was found alongside her brother on the farm and Karma says while they were initially nervous of people, it wasn't long before they started to seek out interaction with their foster family.

Dallas is now ready to find her forever home and, like all kittens from The Scratching Post, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

If you're interested in adopting Dallas, or any of the other kittens they have currently seeking homes you can call into The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.