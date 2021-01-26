Scratching post pet of the week: Charlie is shy but friendly

Charlie is looking for his forever home through The Scratching Post. Photo / Supplied

Charlie the kitten is ready to start interview people interested in offering him a forever home.

One of the kittens currently looking for a home through local charity The Scratching Post, Charlie is described as being shy and liking the quiet life.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says as a shy cat he is best suited to either a couple or someone living alone.

"He would quite like the company of another puss too, especially if his new owner is away at work all day."

While he is shy, Karma says he is pretty upfront about his love for cat treats.

"So his new owner will have to be strong to not give in to this adorable face and overfeed him."

Charlie is about 13 weeks old, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms and has an adoption fee of $130.

If you're interested in adopting this cat, or any of the other kittens they have currently seeking homes you can call into The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.