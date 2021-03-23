Scratching Post kitten of the week: Ricky Baker in search of a home

Ricky Baker is looking for his forever home.

Ricky Baker the kitten is on the hunt to find his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Ricky Baker was hunting for Wilderpeople in Opunake until a nice lady came to his aid and rescued him from his loneliness.

"He has been entertaining his foster family with his hilarious antics but now it's time to find him a permanent home."

Ricky Baker is 10 weeks old, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Ricky Baker or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post - 127 Broadway in Stratford, call: 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.