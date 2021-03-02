Scratching Post kitten of the week: Charming Vada looking for his forever home

Vada the kitten is looking for his forever home through The Scratching Post. Photo/ Supplied

Vada the kitten is ready to start the search for his forever home.

He is one of the kittens currently looking for a home through local charity The Scratching Post.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Vada is medium haired, loves to be brushed, has been socialised around dogs, and is quite the charmer.

"He is one of four kittens. Their mum was homeless until a nice family took her in and provided a safe haven until her kittens were old enough to be rehomed and she can be fixed."

Vada is 12 weeks old, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

■ If you're interested in adopting Vada, or any of the other kittens they have currently seeking homes you can call into The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.