Scratching Post kitten of the week: Blackberry the tuxedo kitten

Blackberry the kitten is all dressed up and ready to go, but he is still waiting to find out where he will be going.
Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says all this adorable kitten needs now is a family to love him and a place to call home.
"He might look serious in his tuxedo suit but behind that bravado is a good mannered boy with a love for wand toys and showing off his acrobatics."
Blackberry is 12 weeks old, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.
■ To fnd out more about Blackberry or any of theother kittnes looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post - 127 Broadway in Stratford, call: 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.