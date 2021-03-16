Scratching Post kitten of the week: Blackberry the tuxedo kitten

Blackberry the kitten is looking for his forever home.

Blackberry the kitten is all dressed up and ready to go, but he is still waiting to find out where he will be going.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says all this adorable kitten needs now is a family to love him and a place to call home.

"He might look serious in his tuxedo suit but behind that bravado is a good mannered boy with a love for wand toys and showing off his acrobatics."

Blackberry is 12 weeks old, has been desexed, vaccinated, vet health-checked, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

■ To fnd out more about Blackberry or any of theother kittnes looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post - 127 Broadway in Stratford, call: 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.