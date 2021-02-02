School leaders: Inglewood High School's 2021 head students announced

Inglewood High School's principal Rosey Mabin with 2021 head girl Emma MacArthur and head boy Kade Langman. Photo / Supplied

Inglewood High School's head boy and girl for 2021 have been announced.

The school's head girl for 2021 is Emma MacArthur. She says she is pleased to be head girl.

"This is a long-term goal that I am proud to have achieved. It is a very exciting opportunity and I look forward to the year ahead, working closely with the other student leaders."

Inglewood High School's Dux for 2020 was Joshua Couper. Photo / Supplied

Kade Langman is Inglewood High School's head boy for 2021.

"When I arrived at Inglewood High School in 2017 I had no idea I would be in the position I am today, having been given the honour of being Inglewood High School's head boy for 2021. I am looking forward to representing my school and all the exciting new challenges ahead."

He says he aims to be a good role model.

"We have an awesome team of student leaders this year and I am looking forward to working alongside them and making 2021 a great year for everyone."

Inglewood High School's Dux for 2020 was Joshua Couper.