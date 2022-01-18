Birthday and swim instructors Kaila Van In (back left), Ella Coulton, with (from left), Jonathan Barnfather, 9, Wyatt Bibby, 6, Alexis, 8, and Noah, 10, Southern.

Children grabbed their water guns and made their way to Stratford's TSB Pool Complex for an epic battle.

The water battle, which took place last week, is part of Stratford District Council's school holiday programme.

Birthday party and swimming instructors Ella Coulton and Kaila Van In were ready with their own water guns to join in the fun.

Ella says the event was the pool's first holiday programme activity of the year.

Noah Southern, 10, enjoyed going down the water slide.

"We had a large number of events during December which was pretty fun. The Christmas at the Pool event was a highlight. I also ran an online dance session as well."

She says a waterslide and a refilling station for the water guns was ready to go for the kids.

"It was a free-for-all battle royale type of water fight."

Wyatt Bibby, 6, says having a water fight against his cousins Alexis, 8, and Noah, 10, Southern was a special highlight of his school holidays.

"I had so much fun using a cup to throw water at them."

Ella says there is a range of activities happening over the school holidays to keep children busy these school holidays.

"We've also had lawn bowls at the pool this morning and a Friday Night Rave next week. There's so much happening in our cool little town."

Wyatt Bibby, 6, enjoyed spending time with his cousins Alexis and Noah.

Kaila says the pool is a great place to burn some energy.

"What better way to do that and cool off in the summer sun than an epic water fight."

Noah says going down the waterslide was a nice way to cool off in the sun.

"I had a lot of fun going down the slide in different ways."

Birthday and swim instructors Ella Coulton (left) and Kaila Van In enjoyed cooling off in the sun.

Kaila says they used cups as an environmentally friendly alternative to water balloons.

"It's cleaner and there's less waste."

Alexis says the event was fun.

"There were so many cool things to do but what was really cool was being able to spend time having fun with my family."