School holiday programme: Children create a desk caddy at Stratford Library

Ericka, 10, and Nixson Smith, 8, made a desk caddy.

Some Stratford children enjoyed making a desk caddy in the shape of a bike.

The activity was part of the Stratford District Council school holiday programme.

Nixson Smith, 8, says he enjoyed making the desk caddy.

"To make the wheels we glued CDs and put wool over them to cover the glue. For the handle bars and bike frame we glued popsicle sticks together and then glued wool over the popsicle sticks. We glued a cup onto the bike as well. The caddy is a small bike which can sit on our desk and hold our things."

Ericka Smith says she enjoys taking part in the school holiday programme.

"It's really fun and cool to have something to do in the school holidays. The bike is great as it can hold lots of different things."