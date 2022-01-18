Piet Robbertze, 5, and his sister Adelle, 6, enjoyed listening to a story.

Piet Robbertze, 5, and his sister Adelle, 6, enjoyed listening to a story.

Children are becoming the authors of their own stories in the Stratford District Council school holiday programme.

Stratford librarian Kate Fairhurst says during the interactive storytime activity, the children listen to a pick-a-path story and make choices to determine the plot's outcome.

Pick-a-path books, also known as choose-your-own adventure books, give readers choices at the end of each section, with each choice leading to a different outcome.

"It's an engaging activity where tamariki can choose how the story will go."

At the first session, children listened to In the Realm of Dragons by George Ivanoff.

Piet Robbertze, 5, says the story was exciting.

"It was a fun activity."

Piet and his sister Adelle, 6, of Whangārei, visited Stratford to see their grandparents.

"We love reading so our grandma took us to the library for this activity."

At the end of the session, children take home a craft pack filled with fun activities to complete at home.

Two more interactive storytime sessions are scheduled in the next couple of weeks.

"The next one is at the TSB Pool Complex and the final session is at the Rhododendron Dell. Having the sessions at different locations enables the children and their families to do other activities after the sessions, such as a swim at the pool or to walk one of Stratford's beautiful trails, and allows the children to visit some of Stratford's great locations."

She says safety is paramount, with families socially distanced, and adults encouraged to wear a mask.

"It's all about keeping everyone safe and having fun while doing so."

■ The Details:

What: Interactive Storytime activity

When: January 18 and January 25, both events starting at 11am.

Where: January 18: Stratford's TSB Pool Complex; January 25: Rhododendron Dell in King Edward Park.

Ages: 5-to-12-years-old.

Cost: Free.

Registrations: Register at www.eventbrite.co.nz.