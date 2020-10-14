Scarecrow making workshop: Children enjoy making scarecrows

Isabella- Rose Goddard (5) and Zöe-Anne Goddard (4) with their scarecrow.

Children from around the district attended a scarecrow making workshop during the school holidays.

Stratford District Council community development officer Amy Kingston says the

workshop gave children the opportunity to be involved in the Stratford Scarecrow Trial.

"The workshop taught them how to make a scarecrow and if they wanted to, they could register their scarecrow in the trail. It was also an opportunity to have a head start on making a scarecrow during the school holidays."

Isabella- Rose Goddard, 5, and Zöe-Anne Goddard, 4, created a Spider-Man themed scarecrow at the workshop.

"We wanted to make a Spider-Man one because he's cool and a big hero and we enjoy watching his movies," Zöe-Anne says.

Isabella-Rose says it was fun to make the scarecrow.

"Our scarecrow is going to feature in this year's scarecrow trail," she says.

■ The Stratford Scarecrow Trail starts October 30. To register your scarecrow visit the Stratford District Council website or pick up forms from the Stratford Library or Stratford i-SITE. The closing date for registering is October 23.