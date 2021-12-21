Santa visits pupils at Little Steps and hands out presents

Santa visited the pupils of Little Steps. Photo/ Supplied

Santa visited the pupils of Little Steps. Photo/ Supplied

Santa visited the pupils of Little Steps Stratford Early Childhood Education Centre on Thursday.

Owner Wendy Hinton says Santa arrived on a quad bike.

Harry and Sam Jordan enjoyed seeing Santa. Photo/ Supplied

"He did some donuts in the carpark before parking and entering much to the children's delight. The children sang Santa some songs before getting their photo taken with him."

While parents couldn't attend the Santa visit, Wendy says photos and videos will be shared for parents to enjoy.

Milla Hunt with Santa. Photo/ Supplied

All of the children were on the nice list, receiving a gift from Santa during his visit.

She says children have enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit this month.

"They've been making Christmas decorations over the last couple of weeks."