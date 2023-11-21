Santa Claus is coming to Stratford for the 113th A&P Show this month.

Santa will be on the hunt for a pair of gumboots this month, in readiness to visit Stratford’s A&P Show.

Show secretary Vicki Jagersma says Santa has made time in his busy schedule to attend the show.

“This will be the first time he’s come to the show. He’s worked extra hard to take time off from the North Pole. He’s bringing some elves and will travel here in his sleigh.”

Vicki says Santa and his elves will be in Santa’s Cove, a decorated space sponsored by First Gas.

“He will park his sleigh outside while he and the elves speak to each of the children about what they want for Christmas, as well as taking a photo with them.”

Santa’s Cove will be set up beside the Old McDonald Farm.

“People will be able to see the animals before coming to pay Santa a visit.”

She says the visit from Santa will help children and their families get into the festive spirit.

“It’s wonderful to be able to bring Santa to the show. We like to give the kids heaps to do. With the return of the Matahio-sponsored Kids Zone, the barn and Santa visiting, there will be plenty to keep the kids entertained.”

The Details:

What: Stratford A&P Show

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 25-26. Santa’s Cove: 10am-2pm both days. Woodchopping and shearing event: 11am-12pm Sunday

Where: Stratford Showgrounds, Flint Rd

Cost: Adults $15, kids under 14 free



