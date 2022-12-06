Team HOPE chairwoman Julie Erwood (left), committee member Jono Erwood, Santa Claus and his three elves (from left) Nicola and Paula Hinton and Diane Higgy. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Team HOPE chairwoman Julie Erwood (left), committee member Jono Erwood, Santa Claus and his three elves (from left) Nicola and Paula Hinton and Diane Higgy. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s stopping in at Fieldtorque Taranaki to meet some of Stratford’s children.

Fieldtorque Taranaki office manager and one of Santa’s little helpers, Nicola Hinton, says Santa stopped in last year and he’s decided to take time out of his busy schedule to come again.

“Last year was very busy. We’ve booked nearly 100 children to come and meet Santa.”

For the second year in a row Fieldtorque Taranaki has organised Santa’s Cave as a fundraiser for Stratford charity Team HOPE.

“They do a lot of good in the community and we’ve decided to support them again this year. Last year we raised $500 for them so we’re hoping to raise that same amount or maybe more.”

Santa will be at Fieldtorque Taranaki for two weekends this month, stopping in on the weekends of December 10-11 and December 17-18.

“We encourage people to book in fast as we don’t want anyone to miss out on meeting Santa. The spaces filled up quickly last year so we’re expecting the same to happen this year.”

Stratford Primary School’s PTA will be at Fieldtorque Taranaki on Sunday, December 18, serving a sausage sizzle.

“The money they receive from the barbecue will go to the school. At Fieldtorque we’re happy to help our community and this is one way we can help.”

Team HOPE chairwoman Julie Erwood says the charity is honoured to be receiving the funds.

“It’s great to be supported by Fieldtorque Taranaki. We have received quite a few applications recently so any bit we receive helps us so we can support those in the community facing some sort of adversity.”

The Details:

What: Santa’s Cave at Fieldtorque Taranaki.

When: December 11-12 and December 17-18, 9am-2pm. On December 18 there will be a sausage sizzle by the Stratford Primary School PTA.

Where: Fieldtorque Taranaki, 101 Broadway, Stratford.

Cost: Gold coin donation to meet Santa, and cash sales for the sausage sizzle.

Bookings: Bookings are essential. Email admin@fieldtorque.co.nz to book your spot.























