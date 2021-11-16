Saliva testing in Taranaki: Editor Ilona Hanne finds out more about the process

The saliva is transferred via a teaspoon into a small tube. Photo / Michael Craig

A saliva testing pop-up clinic was in Stratford and Hāwera last week, run by Ngāti Ruanui in response to Covid-19 having made its way into the region. Stratford Press editor Ilona Hanne spoke with Rachel Rae, kaiwhakahaere Ngāti Ruanui, to find out more about this different way of testing.

Why did you introduce saliva testing in the area?

We moved to saliva testing as a way of hopefully decreasing the hesitancy that some whānau have with the invasive nasopharyngeal method. Saliva testing is non-invasive and painless, which makes it more attractive and decreases anxiousness in the community.

We are all about bringing down the barriers that prevent an effective community response, saliva testing was a method to do this.

How is the saliva testing funded, and who are you partnering with for it?

At the start of the rollout of saliva testing, we were unsure if the Taranaki District Health Board was going to pick up the cost, and we took the risk that we as an iwi could potentially be liable for it. However, after negotiation and with increased uptake, the TDHB has agreed to funding the equipment in an agreement with Rako Science.

What are the key differences between saliva and swab testing?

In terms of accuracy, studies have shown that both swab and saliva tests are 97 per cent accurate where both undergo the standard PCR method of detection.

Nasopharyngeal swabbing is more uncomfortable compared with saliva testing and swabbing also needs a nurse to conduct the testing compared with saliva, which is more self-managed.

Does saliva testing work if people have symptoms, or only if they don't?

The saliva testing is an option if you are asymptomatic, but it can also detect the presence of the virus in symptomatic as well.

Blake (left), 9, Kisharna, 7, and Maddelynn, 4, Vesty were among the many trying out the saliva testing offered in Stratford last week. Photo / Ilona Hanne

How long does the test itself take, and how long does it take to get the results?

It takes a matter of minutes from point of arrival to completion of the test. Results have been returning within 24hours, however, this depends on lab demand across the nation and flight times. To speed up this process, our team and Rako Science have been finding the labs with fewer tests to process and flying our tests to those centres.

Where are the samples sent for testing /results to be collected?

The samples are being collected at the Hāwera airfield, where they are sent to the centres around the country with lab capacity. This has often been Auckland and Hamilton.

What happens next?

At the lab, each saliva sample is scanned in to maintain a secure chain of custody. Then a small amount of the saliva sample is processed and transferred to an RT-qPCR machine, which identifies whether the virus is present .