Joanne Laurie is running to help support Team Hope. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“Running is a passion of mine, and doing it for a charity that helps so many is a no-brainer.”

When Stratford Primary School learning support co-ordinator Joanne Laurie completes the Rotorua Marathon next month, each step she takes will be dedicated to a Stratford charitable organisation.

This year, Joanne Laurie has decided to run the marathon for Team Hope, a Stratford-based charity that helps people facing adversity.

“I’ll be pushing myself harder and faster. There’ll be a big sense of accomplishment when I complete this marathon, knowing that I’m doing it for Team Hope.”

Joanne has been competitively running since she was 14, completing her first half-marathon at 16 and her first full marathon at 18.

“I’ve taken part in over 30 full marathons. It’s something I like doing. I find that running helps with both physical and mental health. It helps with long-term health, but also to destress and relax.”

She first took part in the Rotorua marathon when she was 20 years old and has taken part in it every year since then.

“My best friend Angela and I first took part in the marathon in our 20s. Each year since then, we catch up on the weekend of the marathon. She always cheers me on, and then we spend the weekend together.”

She says deciding to support Team Hope was a no-brainer.

“I’m a learning support co-ordinator for the Central Taranaki Kāhui Ako. It gives me an understanding of the needs some of our pupils have, and I see first-hand how Team Hope supports the pupils in our district. Their support of pupils in the district is so appreciated, and I want to help them so they can continue helping others.”

In the time leading up to the marathon, Jo is working to get the word out about Team Hope.

“People can visit their website or Facebook page for information on how to donate money to this wonderful organisation.”

Team Hope applications officer Hayley Muggeridge says Team Hope has a good relationship with the Central Taranaki schools.

“The staff at the school are on the ground level and can see first-hand what support the pupils need, and they can refer people to us. When Joanne approached us about supporting us through the marathon, we were grateful. To continue supporting the community, we need support, and Joanne’s support will help us so we can keep helping the community.”

Jo takes part in the marathon on May 6 and says she will be busy training for then.

“I have a lot of hills in the area in which I live, which is great practice for this marathon. Running at an incline is more difficult and it helps build your fitness level, which will in turn help me when I run the marathon. I look forward to the marathon.”

