Runners across NZ set to travel to Taranaki for the Coastal Five series

Whatever your level of fitness and experience, these tips will help you maximise your training. Photo / Miguel A. Amutio / Unsplash

As any experienced runner will tell you, training for a running event can be an intimidating and difficult journey at times.

In late November, runners from all around New Zealand will converge on the Taranaki region for the Coastal Five - a series of five different-length events spread across two days. Training for an event like this isn't just a case of putting on your running shoes and setting out, says Alex Ormerod.

Alex is a specialist musculoskeletal physiotherapist and sports rehabilitation expert based at Habit Health in New Plymouth who has a wealth of experience in a range of sporting codes. In the UK he worked in academy football, helping young athletes as they set their sights on playing for premiership teams, and as a keen runner himself, Alex knows exactly what demands running events can put on your body.

Alex Ormerod is a specialist musculoskeletal physiotherapist and sports rehabilitation expert based in New Plymouth. Photo / supplied

Alex says whether you are an experienced runner or new to the sport, you can follow some basic tips to maximise your training for an event like the Coastal Five.

Alex will be at all of the Coastal Five events alongside a team of physio experts from Habit Health, ready to look after entrants as they go. Alex and the team will be ready to help with sports massage and strapping for the runners, as well as hosting a recovery area for any injury queries during each event.

As an extra incentive to runners as they approach the finish line, everyone who crosses the finish line of any of the Coastal Five events will receive a discount on future physio services from Alex and the team at Habit Health in New Plymouth.

Alex has shared three important tips with the Stratford Press for those training for the Coastal Five:

1. Incorporate a little bit of strength training into your routine. Just 20 minutes once or twice a week is enough to make a real difference, and it doesn't have to be in a gym. Focus on building the strength in your calves, knees and hips, and add some core stability too. This will go a long way to reduce injuries.

2. Make sure you vary the type of running you're doing in training. Most of your training runs should be easy and much slower than you plan to run on race day, that's how you build up aerobic fitness. You'll want to include some shorter interval runs at a higher intensity - but most of your training should be long, slow runs to build up lung capacity.

3. Be aware of other factors that can affect your training. You can have the best training routine in the world, but if you're not sleeping too well or you're not eating properly, you're more at risk of injuries. Further, being overly stressed can make you a bit more prone to hurting yourself too. Physical and mental fitness go hand-in-hand when preparing to run a race.