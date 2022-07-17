New Plymouth Old Boys' flanker Kaylum Boshier tries to shrug off a tackle from Tukapa's Pomare Samupo in the semi-final at Sanders Park. Photo/ LDV Photography.

The Stratford Eltham Colts are through to the finals after the semis over the weekend.

Streltham will square off against New Plymouth Old Boys this weekend, after securing their place in the finals this week with an 18-10 win against Clifton.

The two teams that will face off in the finals have been found on the premier table. Clifton and Tukapa will meet in the CMK premier final at Vogeltown Park on Saturday.

Over the weekend Streltham played against Clifton and although the team lost, the determination on the field was admirable.

Stratford Eltham opened the scoring via a Rocky Olsen 48m penalty – after he had successfully cribbed a 2m.

Birthday boy Matty James replied in the 11th minute before Cole Blyde proved his mobility with the game's first try soon after. It was a 2022 Clifton trademark effort, which commenced in its own half and went through eight pairs of hands before it found Blyde.

Stratford/Eltham didn't lie down. Another Olsen penalty kept them in touch, but Clifton still looked the more decisive side.

That was illustrated during the half-hour when the backs, from set-phase, cleverly ran the gaps with the man of the moment Josh Setu finishing off the move.

Clifton completely shut Stratford/Eltham out of the last 10 minutes of the half. And on the stroke of halftime, an unexpected quick penalty tap from James eventually found Indiha Saotui-Huta who finished it off with a skilful dive in the corner. James' fine sideline conversion gave the hosts a handsome 22-6 lead.

After an even opening 10 minutes in the second spell, Clifton's ability from the set phase was underlined, when from a scrum 40m out, another backline surge was efficiently concluded by Matty McKenzie.

At the 60-minute mark, another assertive attack saw replacement Kini Naholo score. That made it 34-6.

The last quarter belonged to Stratford/Eltham. But the same trenchant wasn't evident, with its only reward being a try to David Avery, which Olsen goaled.

In the other semi-final, Tukapa overturned a 10-0 deficit to ease past New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) 37-23 at Sanders Park.

For the other finals, New Plymouth Old Boys will meet Tukapa in division one and Kaitake will play Kaponga in division two.