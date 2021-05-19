Rugby reunion: Players to remember time on the field at Old Timer's Day

The 1991 Eltham Rugby Football Club Senior A team. Photo/ Supplied

In 1990 it had been over 30 years since the Eltham Rugby Football Club had won the Taranaki Club Championships.

It was no surprise that when the 1990 Senior A team won the champs, the town was celebrating with them. The team won again the next year and to round off the two successful years of rugby, the Under 20 team won the Taranaki Club Championships in 1992.

Now over 30 years later a reunion for the teams, supporters, and those involved with the club has been organised.

Mark Muller, who is organising the reunion, says it was a great time of rugby.

"The support of the community was amazing and it felt like the whole town got behind the teams. The reunion is celebrating those times as well as winning the championships. I was talking to Robert England who was the team manager at the time about holding a reunion. As we're all getting older I thought now would be a great time to do it."

Mark says he was a member of the 1990 and 1991 senior A team.

"We'd been fighting it out with Inglewood for quite a few years but we had always come up short. I remember walking into the clubrooms after winning those two matches, it was a fantastic feeling. I appreciate Jock Richards and Barry Robertson who coached the team."

The event is being held in conjunction with the Stratford Eltham Old Timer's Day.

"On the night before the Old Timer's Day old players, supporters, coaches, and anyone involved with Eltham Rugby between 1980 and 1992 are welcome to attend our catch-up at Forgotten 43 Brewing. The next day they are welcome to attend the Old Timer's Day where there will be guest speakers, lunch, and a few rugby games taking place."

Mark says he is looking forward to the reunion.

"There's been quite a lot of interest from people. I haven't seem some of the people in a while so there will definitely be a few laughs and a few tales to be told."

The Details:

What: Eltham Rugby Club Reunion.

When: May 28 and 29.

Where: May 28 at Forgotten 43 Brewing at 6pm and May 29 Old Timer's Day at the Stratford Eltham Rugby Club starting at 11.30am.