From 2013 he played for Tukapa, earning his 100th cap for the team in 2020. His performance earned him a place in the provincial Yarrows Taranaki Bulls, debuting for the team in 2018. Since then he played plenty of matches for the Bulls and was on the team that won the 2023 Bunnings NPC championship.
2023 was a good year for Potroz and rugby, as not only was he part of a winning team in New Zealand, but also in the USA. 2023 was Potroz’s first season playing for the Free Jacks, and not only did they win the championship but Potroz himself was named the MLR Player of the Year and the championship final’s most valuable player.
Potroz was invited back to the USA to play for the 2024 season with the Free Jacks, finishing the season there with another championship win. The final match against the Seattle Seawolves was captained by Potroz, who led his team to a 20-11 victory.