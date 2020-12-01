The Supreme All Breeds Champion cow was 6-year-old Ayrshire Pukekaraka Elle Delilah owned by the Gilbert Family from Rakaia.

The Supreme All Breeds Champion cow was 6-year-old Ayrshire Pukekaraka Elle Delilah owned by the Gilbert Family from Rakaia.

In a first for the region, the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) New Zealand Royal Dairy Show was held at the Stratford A&P Show.

As well as the dairy show, the Stratford A&P Show Association hosted the royal events for beef and pig.

Royal Events were introduced in 2001. A Royal Event allows A&P Associations to promote and feature a specific section at their show. The RAS Supreme Champion Medal and red, white and blue ribbon is awarded to Supreme Champions in the sections.

Holstein judge Graham Stewart says the Stratford A&P Show was a great facility for the event.

"It's a really great venue and the organising committee has been great, the Stratford A&P Show is always successful. They've looked after all of us judges and have been on the ball with getting things sorted."

Graham travelled from Rangiora to attend the show.

"I've been a judge for a number of years, I enjoy what I do."

The Beledene Premier Dairy cow winner was Te Hau Windbrook Cleo owned by Te Hau Holsteins from Morrinsville.

Ayrshire cow judge Zane Kite from Waikato says the stands were packed with spectators over the two days.

"The Dairy Show is the most prestigious show to win at. It's really interesting to watch and it is great for the region that it was held here."

The Royal Event Supreme All Breeds New Zealand Champion cow was won by 6-year-old Ayrshire Pukekaraka Elle Delilah owned by the Gilbert Family. The family received the K. Hinton Memorial Trophy and $2500.

Michael Gilbert says he is pleased with the result.

"For us, it's a huge honour to win such a prestigious award. It's good to get this result as we competed alongside such strong competition."

Michael and his family travelled from Ashburton for the show.

"It was a 21 hour truck ride to get the show. We're very happy with the outcome."

The Beledene Premier Dairy Cow winner was Te Hau Windbrook Cleo owned by Te Hau Holsteins from Morrinsville. The winners received the Beledene Shield and $4210.