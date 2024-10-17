The Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust has welcomed three skink to its sanctuary, thanks to a partnership between the trust and Te Ara o Te Ata – Mt Messenger Bypass project, in collaboration with the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), Te Ara o Te Ata project partner Ngāti Tama and local mana whenua Ngāti Tupaia.

The striped skink (Oligosoma striatum), known for its lightning-quick movements and distinctive pale stripes, is one of the country’s most scarcely sighted lizards.

The bypass project team had found three of them during Te Ara o Te Ata’s work in Parininihi. Specialist ecologists relocated them to Auckland Zoo temporarily, ahead of rehoming at Rotokare on Wednesday, October 16.

Any further striped skinks found by the project will be transferred directly to Rotokare, with the team constructing a temporary holding area at Rotokare Scenic Reserve to hold them during the project’s construction.