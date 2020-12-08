Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust: Stunning views of sanctuary to feature in calendar

The Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust 2021 calendar. Photo/ Supplied

When writing down next year's important dates in the calendar, people will be able to look at stunning views of a local scenic reserve.

The Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust 2021 calendar features photographs from in and around the reserve.

For the past 10 years, the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust has released calendars as a fundraiser.

Administrator Tricia Jamieson says the proceeds from the sales of the calendars goes back to the reserve.

"It's all about the ecological restoration of Rotokare."

She says the trust appreciates the community's support.

"We put out a message to the community asking them to send in photos they've taken in or around the sanctuary. We had over 100 photos sent through. All of the images were really stunning. We're thankful for the continuous support of the reserve by the community."

She says the images showcase some of 2020's major events at the reserve.

"It shows some of the events that have happened over the year including the translocation of kiwi."

The images are taken by local photographers.

"Mark Bellringer took a photo for the calendar. The front cover is an image by Dhruva Suresh. He captured the night sky from the boat ramp in the reserve. It's a really lovely photo."

Tricia says the reserve is a 'big' part of the community.

"The trust is a community-led project established to protect and restore the reserve. It is open all the time for the community."

■ To purchase a calendar email contact@rotokare.org.nz.