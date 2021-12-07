Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust: Applications open for Youth Ambassador Programme

Applications are open for next year's Youth Ambassador Programme. Photo/ Supplied

A Youth Ambassador Programme so good the graduates don't want to leave is looking for its next intake of students.

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust environmental educator Ash Muralidhar says applications are open for next year's Youth Ambassador Programme.

"This is a free, one-year programme for year 6 to 8 pupils with an interest in conservation and biodiversity."

The award-winning youth programme has an intake of six to 10 students per year.

"We only have up to 10 students to make the programme more personal to the students so we can focus on each student's learning."

Ash says the programme has many benefits for tamariki.

"It helps students who are inspired by biodiversity get into the environmental sector. It provides them with the tools and knowledge to begin on the conservation path. It's about building our students up to become a unique conservationist in their own right."

Ash says students need to be committed.

"They have to be at Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust for the programme which is a commitment in itself."

The programme features nine workshops and a mixture of both theory and practical learning.

"The workshops cover different aspects of New Zealand biodiversity, environmental awareness, and science communication, to level up their field skills and know-how. They also learn tour guide training for the day and night tours, have the chance to represent Rotokare at special events such as releases, and peer education at enviroschool events, and have networking opportunities, in meeting other Rotokare Ambassadors and wildlife experts, conservationists, and educators across Aotearoa. There are also annual field trips to unique sanctuaries."

She says students who want to apply need to submit a portfolio.

"We're looking for students with an interest in conservation and we want them to show their passion for wildlife, by an essay, or a video, or another creative way."

■ For more information, or to submit an application, visit www.rotokare.org.nz/Education/Youth-Ambassador-Programme/