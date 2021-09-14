Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust: 20 pāteke released at sanctuary

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust staff, volunteers, and trustees at the pateke release.

While pāteke can fly, 20 of them rested their wings and hopped on a plane to travel to their new home.

Pātake are a species of dabbling duck native to New Zealand. The 20 pātake were released in the Rotokare Scenic Reserve on Friday.

The pateke were flown to Taranaki from Christchurch. Photo/ Supplied

They arrived at the sanctuary around lunchtime, after their flight from Christchurch. The birds were transported in fish bins.

Rotokare Scenic Reserve trustee Allen Juffermans transported the pātake from the New Plymouth airport to the reserve.

"I had heard from the airport staff that they were quite vocal on the plane but they were very quiet on the drive to the reserve."

The 20 pātake were bred at captive breeding sites throughout the country. They were then transferred to the Issac Conservation and Wildlife Trust facilities in Christchurch in preparation for release.

The released pāteke.

The release for the brown teal was unable to proceed due to alert level restrictions.

Conservation manager Fiona Gordon says coming into spring, some of the pātake were beginning to pair up for breeding.

"Pātake are fiercely territorial, and confined to a captive facility this was causing social stress among the flock."

She says Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust was approached as a potential short notice release site.

The Brown Teal Recovery Group, the Issac Conservation and Wildlife Trust and many captive breeders are involved in the release. Air New Zealand sponsors the transportation of the brown teal.

Trustee Allen Juffermans drove the pāteke to the Rotokare Scenic Reserve.

Pātake were first reintroduced to the sanctuary in 2019 after about 100 years of extinction in Taranaki. In 2019 20 of the birds were released. This year 53 of the brown teal were released in May.

Before the pātake were released on Friday, Tane Houston of Ngāti Tupaeā said a karakia.

The pātake were released from the fish bins into the lake. Fiona says it was great to contribute to the establishment of brown teal in both the reserve and Taranaki.

She says one of the biggest challenges facing the recovery of pātake are introduced predators such as feral cats and mustelids.

Tane Houston, of Ngati Tupaea said a karakia before the release.

"Intensive trapping and other methods of pest control are required at all release sites to ensure birds are protected. The Halo trapping programme at and around Rotokare Scenic Reserve provides protection for pātake who may decide to fly over the 8.2km pest-proof fence."

She says the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust is thankful for the co-operation of surrounding landowners who allow trapping on their properties, and for the volunteers who undertake this vital work.