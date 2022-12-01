Rotokare Scenic Reserve is celebrating 135 years of history this month. Photo/ Supplied

The Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust is inviting the community to celebrate 135 years of history.

Administrator Tricia Jamieson says on December 15, 1887, Rotokare was gazetted as a reserve, and to celebrate, the trust has prepared a fun day full of activities and challenges.

The day will start with a presentation to tell people about the history of the reserve.

“Staff, volunteers, and trustees will be here on the day to talk to people about what is happening at the reserve and to talk about the history of the reserve.”

Taranaki Regional Council staff will also be there on the day to talk about the Predator Free Taranaki initiative and how people can help the region’s bio-security. Pāteke [brown teal] will be released into the reserve, and Tricia says it is a beautiful thing to watch.

“This is very special to witness and we’re excited to share this with the community. The flock here is doing well. They’re breeding outside the reserve, which is good. It helps to add to the biodiversity of Taranaki.”

Tricia says the trust members have set a challenge for the community.

“We want to walk a combined total of 135 laps of the reserve to mark 135 years of history. We have set up a scavenger hunt for children to complete. They have to find a number of things around the lake.”

For each lap people complete, they will receive a free sausage or burger.

“There will be plenty of food on the day to fuel people as they walk around the beautiful reserve, with a coffee cart as well. There will also be live music from Rick Coplestone for people to listen to as they complete their laps.”

Tricia invites people to come to the free event and celebrate the reserve.

“It’s a treasure to the region and for our country. People can come out, sit amongst nature and take a relaxing walk around the lake.”

The details:

What: Rotokare Scenic Reserve celebration event

When: December 15, 10am until late

Where: Lake Rotokare, 365 Sangster Road Eltham











