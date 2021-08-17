Voyager 2021 media awards
Roller Sports Artistic Championships: Skaters receive good results at competition

New Plymouth roller skaters, from left: Mila Toole, Ella Birkett, Trinity Lovell, Alexis O'Doherty, Laura Bulter. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki roller skate competitors received great results at the recent 2021 New Zealand Roller Sports Artistic Championships.

Three skaters from Hāwera, coached by Patsy Ormond, and four from New Plymouth, coached by Michelle O'Doherty, received placings at the champs.

Michelle says she and Patsy are proud of the skaters.

Hawera roller skaters from left: Chrissy Southey, Elizabeth Cudby, Ayla Bond, Alexis O'Doherty. Photo/ Supplied
"Overall all of our skaters skated to their ability with outstanding sportsmanship. We are very proud coaches."

Results:
Hāwera: 1st espoir figures Ayla Bond, 2nd espoir figures, 3rd espoir free skating Elizabeth Cudby, 3rd cadet figures, 2nd preliminary loop Chrissy Southey.
New Plymouth: 3rd preliminary loops Alexis O'Doherty, 2nd cadet solo dance Ella Birkett, 3rd minis solo dance Mila Toole, 1st Masters solo dance, 3rd masters style dance Trinity Lovell.