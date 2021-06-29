Roll up, roll up: Circus Aotearoa is coming to Stratford

Performer Ashleigh showing her balance skills on the tightwire. Photo / Supplied

Circus Aotearoa is setting up in Stratford this week, with shows running from Friday to Sunday in its big-top tent.

The tent takes five people about 15 hours to set up, says tent boss Damian Gordon.

Damian isn't just the tent boss, he's also the owner, ringmaster, clown, juggler and a truck driver for the family-owned circus he and his wife Irene Goed have been taking around New Zealand for more than a decade.

The show is a true family affair, with Paddy not the only member of the family to be performing in it.

"My son Matthias, he is a brilliant performer, his rola-bola act is world class."

Rola-bola involves a performer balancing on a balance board, which itself is usually sitting on something spherical, and then performing tricks such as juggling.

"He's got real skill and it's always a popular act in the lineup," says Damian.

Damian's brother Paddy owns and operates the Taranaki Sourdough Baking Company in Stratford so while the circus is in town, Damian has been enjoying some great food as well.

"I really like the doughnuts they do there."

Matthias Goed balancing on a bowling ball as part of his rola-bola act. Photo / Supplied

Every year the animal-free circus brings in new acts and tweaks some of the ones they already have, meaning each year is a new show to see, says Damian.

"Getting performers is through word of mouth often. We have a couple from Australia this season. There used to be a circus school so we would get acts through that, but now it's getting harder. People want to be trained, to get qualifications, but there is a lot to be said for learning on the job."

Audiences this year can expect to be thrilled and impressed by the acts, he says, as well as plenty of laughs throughout the show.

"We are here to entertain and I know audiences are going to love the show this year, we have some absolutely brilliant acts."

Acts this year include Matthias' rola-bola, aerial performers high above the stage, an act using a Chinese pole, which is a vertical pole on which circus performers climb, slide down and hold poses, and of course, plenty of clowning around from Damian's alter ego Pod.

Circus performer Rama on the Chinese pole. Photo / Supplied

While the audience will see plenty to thrill them on stage, for Damian the thrill comes from knowing the circus is entertaining people.

"It's seeing the smiles on people's faces, hearing them laugh and gasp. It's a real thrill being able to entertain people."

Need to know

What: Circus Aotearoa

Where: Page St sports ground, Stratford

When: 7pm on Friday, July 2, 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, July 3, and 2pm on Sunday, July 4.

Tickets: Available through the website circusaotearoa.co.nz or from the ticket office on site.

WIN: Thanks to the awesome team at Circus Aotearoa, the Stratford Press has TWO family passes to a Stratford show of your choosing to be won. A family pass is for two adults and two children in the elevated seating area. To enter the draw: Simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz and put circus in the subject line. Competition closes at noon on Friday, July 2, and the winner will be contacted that afternoon.