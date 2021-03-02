Roadsafe Taranaki course teaches drivers how to react in emergencies

The driving course will teach road users how to react in emergency situations. Photo/ Supplied.

A driving course will teach road users how to react in emergency situations.

The free Roadsafe Taranaki Advanced Driver Training course takes place in Stratford this month.

Roadsafe coordinator Marion Webby says there are two parts to the course.

"There is theory-based discussion and the participants take part in the first practical activity, which is learning how to apply emergency breaking. There are also interactive activities they can take part in, including driveway safety, seatbelt simulation, and using fatal vision goggles to see what impaired driving looks like."

The second practical activity teaches drivers about how to corner safely, says Marion.

"This is knowing what under-steer and over-steer is, how to reduce the chance of making a mistake and, if they make a mistake, how to get out of it safely. I recommend participants have a fair amount of driving practice as they need to be reasonably competent to complete the cornering phase of the course."

The course is limited to 70 people each day.

"Parents and caregivers can book young adults into the course but we need the young adult's phone number so we can send them a reminder. We are able to take on groups - however, people need to contact me to confirm their spot as we need the contact details of each person being booked in."

She says anyone who has a valid New Zealand or international driver's licence can take part.

"We will sight the participant's licence [at the registration table] before they can get into the course vehicles. It can be learner, restricted or full licence. On the day, participants need to bring their licence, a bottle of water and a sensible pair of shoes."

Vehicles are supplied for use.

"We have two automatic vehicles to use for the course. NZ Advanced Driver Training is running the practical sessions. Stuart Roddick chief instructor and managing director of NZ Advanced Driver Training and one of his staff will be there. Road safety personnel, Police and local instructors will be on site to help with questions."

Every person who completes the course goes in the draw to win one of 12 full-day driver training courses at Manfeild Racetrack in Feilding, worth over $450 per person.

Each person will take around two hours to complete the course with first available time each day being 9.15am and last spots 3.45pm on Saturday or 3pm on Sunday.

■ Roadsafe Taranaki Advanced Driver Training course: Saturday March 6 and Sunday March 7, Stratford A&P showgrounds. Entry is via pedestrian gate at Flint Rd hall. No vehicles allowed in grounds for health and safety reasons. Phone Roadsafe Taranaki to register and confirm booking on 0800 111 323, email Roadsafe.taranaki@stdc.govt.nz, or text Marion on 027 279 2662.