Roading crews will begin the work on Monday, February 27. Photo/ Warren Buckland.

Roading Contractors will begin to rebuild State Highway 3, south of Stratford next week.

Crews will rebuild the State Highway between Finnerty and Bird Roads as part of the summer maintenance programme.

The work will be completed in two stages.

From Monday, February 27 until April 1, roading contractors will complete the work between Climie Road and Bird Road.

During this time, northbound traffic will be detoured from SH3 at Climie Road before returning to SH3 via Ōpunake Road and Celia Street – temporarily adding about 10-15 minutes to journeys.

Southbound traffic will continue to use the highway under stop/go traffic management.

From Monday, April 3 to Saturday, April 29, work will be carried out at the SH3 Climie Road intersection under stop/go traffic management – temporarily adding expected delays of about 10-20 minutes.

Crews will be onsite between 7am and 7pm Monday to Saturday, during both phases of the work.

Emergency services on emergency/priority response will still be able to get through the work site. The works are subject to change due to weather and people are advised to check for up-to-date travel information on Waka Kotahi Journey Planner (journeys.nzta.govt.nz).