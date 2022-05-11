Road users are advised to plan for delays as work begins on the Mt Messenger bypass. Photo/ NZME

Road users are advised to plan for delays as work begins on the Mt Messenger bypass. Photo/ NZME

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport is urging road users to plan ahead with early works beginning for the Mt Messenger bypass.

There will be upcoming travel disruptions from May 16 through to mid-June to enable early works for the Te Ara o Te Ata: Mt Messenger Bypass project to get underway.

Delays of up to 1.5 hours are possible during temporary closures from Monday 16 to Wednesday May 18.

Between 8am and 5.30pm from Monday 16 to Wednesday May 18, the road will be closed to allow for the bypass project enabling activities such as minor vegetation clearance and earthworks.

Portaloos and defibrillators will be available as required for waiting motorists.

There will be a full road closure on Sunday May 22 to recover a logging truck that recently rolled down a steep bank in the area.

This closure will permit the recovery of the truck using a crane. While the crane is operating, both lanes will be blocked with equipment and there will be no ability for vehicles to cross over Mt Messenger during this time.

During the closure, some bypass enabling works will also be completed. A full day of this activity will reduce future traffic disruption.

Stop/Go traffic management will be in place from Thursday May 19 until mid-June.

Waka Kotahi expects these controls to run until mid-June on all fine weather days, including weekends, with the exception of the Queen's Birthday holiday weekend (4, 5 and 6 June).

Delays are aimed to be no more than 15 minutes.

The above works are all weather dependent and may be postponed at short notice.

The rest area at the summit of Mt Messenger will be closed from Monday 16 May for approximately two weeks.

Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience while we undertake these works. These closures are necessary to ensure the safety of our crews and motorists.

People are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi social media pages (Facebook: facebook.com/WakaKotahiCNI and Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCNI) and our Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz).

Road closure timings

Monday 16, Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 May:

8am to 9am: north and southbound lanes closed.

9am to 9:30am: northbound lane open and southbound lane closed.

9:30am to 10am: southbound lane open and northbound lane closed.

10am to 11am: north and southbound lanes closed.

11am to 11:30am: northbound lane open and southbound lane closed.

11:30am to 12pm: southbound lane open and northbound lane closed.

12pm to 1pm: north and southbound lanes closed.

1pm to 1:30pm: northbound lane open and southbound lane closed.

1:30pm to 2pm: southbound lane open and northbound lane closed.

2pm to 3pm north and southbound lanes closed.

3pm to 3:30pm: northbound lane open and southbound lane closed.

3:30 to 4pm: southbound lane open and northbound lane closed.

4pm to 5pm: north and southbound lanes closed.

5pm to 5:30pm: north lane open and southbound lane closed.

5:30pm to 8am: north and southbound lanes open.