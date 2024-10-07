State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger will have a series of road closures in November as roading crews complete asphalt resurfacing. Photo /123rf

Road closures are planned for part of State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger this November.

Roading crews will be working on the highway to complete asphalt resurfacing work, a continuation of work carried out earlier this year. The work requires temporary road closures at times during the process.

An NZTA Waka Kotahi press release states the closure is needed due to the narrow and winding nature of the section of highway.

Most of the work will be completed at night when traffic volumes are lowest to minimise disruption as much as possible. During the closures, the road will be reopened at regular intervals to allow for traffic to travel through.

The work is scheduled to tale place between Sunday, November 10 and Friday, November 22.