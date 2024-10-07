The first closure, which runs between Sunday, November 10 and Wednesday, November 13, is an overnight closure, from 8pm to 5am. The road will be open for an hour from midnight to clear traffic.
Should the weather not be suitable during the weekend of November 15-18, the closure will be postponed to the next weekend, November 22-25. Any changes will be announced as early as possible.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Taranaki system manager Liesl Dawson said the work is a key part of the network for road users.
“This work will improve the resilience of this part of the network.”
Crews will return in February-March 2025 to complete further asphalt repairs at the northern base of Mt Messenger, with the work to take place at night.
State Highway 3 Mt Messenger schedule:
Sunday, November 10 - Wednesday, November 13: 8pm-midnight closed, midnight-1am open, 1am-5am closed, 5am to 8pm open
Thursday, November 14: road open to all traffic
Friday, November 15: 7pm-midnight: closed.
Saturday, November 16: midnight-1am: open, 1am-5am: closed, 5am-7am: open, 7am-12pm: closed, 12pm-1pm: open, 1pm-5pm: closed, 5pm-7pm: open, 7pm-midnight: closed.
Sunday, November 17: midnight-1am: open, 1am-5am: closed, 5am-7am: open, 7am-12pm: closed, 12pm-1pm: open, 1pm-5pm: closed, 5pm-7pm: open, 7pm-midnight: closed.
Monday, November 18: midnight-1am: open, 1am-4am: closed, 4am-8pm: open, 8pm-midnight: closed.
Tuesday, November 19 - Friday, November 22: midnight-1am: open, 1am-5am: closed, 5am-8pm: open, 8pm-midnight: closed