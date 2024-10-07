Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Road closures planned for State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger in November

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger will have a series of road closures in November as roading crews complete asphalt resurfacing. Photo /123rf

Road closures are planned for part of State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger this November.

Roading crews will be working on the highway to complete asphalt resurfacing work, a continuation of work carried out earlier this year. The work requires temporary road closures at times during the process.

An NZTA Waka Kotahi press release states the closure is needed due to the narrow and winding nature of the section of highway.

Most of the work will be completed at night when traffic volumes are lowest to minimise disruption as much as possible. During the closures, the road will be reopened at regular intervals to allow for traffic to travel through.

The work is scheduled to tale place between Sunday, November 10 and Friday, November 22.

The first closure, which runs between Sunday, November 10 and Wednesday, November 13, is an overnight closure, from 8pm to 5am. The road will be open for an hour from midnight to clear traffic.

Should the weather not be suitable during the weekend of November 15-18, the closure will be postponed to the next weekend, November 22-25. Any changes will be announced as early as possible.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Taranaki system manager Liesl Dawson said the work is a key part of the network for road users.

“This work will improve the resilience of this part of the network.”

Crews will return in February-March 2025 to complete further asphalt repairs at the northern base of Mt Messenger, with the work to take place at night.

State Highway 3 Mt Messenger schedule:

Sunday, November 10 - Wednesday, November 13: 8pm-midnight closed, midnight-1am open, 1am-5am closed, 5am to 8pm open

Thursday, November 14: road open to all traffic

Friday, November 15: 7pm-midnight: closed.

Saturday, November 16: midnight-1am: open, 1am-5am: closed, 5am-7am: open, 7am-12pm: closed, 12pm-1pm: open, 1pm-5pm: closed, 5pm-7pm: open, 7pm-midnight: closed.

Sunday, November 17: midnight-1am: open, 1am-5am: closed, 5am-7am: open, 7am-12pm: closed, 12pm-1pm: open, 1pm-5pm: closed, 5pm-7pm: open, 7pm-midnight: closed.

Monday, November 18: midnight-1am: open, 1am-4am: closed, 4am-8pm: open, 8pm-midnight: closed.

Tuesday, November 19 - Friday, November 22: midnight-1am: open, 1am-5am: closed, 5am-8pm: open, 8pm-midnight: closed

