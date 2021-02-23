Riverlea Women's Institute holds Annual General Meeting

Winner of overall points prize for 2020 Leonie West. Photo/ Supplied

The Riverlea Women's Institute had their AGM on Wednesday, February 3.

The executive officers remain the same. The president is Lynette Gargan, secretary is Leonie West and treasurer is Helen Cameron.

The members are looking forward to celebrating 100 years of women's institutes in New Zealand this year.

Riverlea Annual Prizegiving:

Bloom: Riverlea Vase: 1st Leonie West, 2nd Carolyn Sullivan and Doreen Matthews. Cluster: 1st Leonie West, 2nd Betty Goodwin.

Home craft: Kapuni Trophy: 1st Lynette Gargan, 2nd Leonie West.

Handcraft: Cherry Willingham Tray: 1st Doreen Matthews, 2nd Margie Bishop.

Overall Points: Kuriger Cup: Leonie West.