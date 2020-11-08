Review: Tröll is a thoughtful and imaginative fable for all ages

The wild west of the internet comes under the spotlight in Troll. Photo / Tabitha Arthur Photography

Tröll, a dark coming of age fable by Trick of the Light Theatre, is a fantastically imagined fable that is valuable viewing for young and old alike.

Written and performed by Ralph McCubbin Howell, the play is beautifully presented from start to finish, thanks largely to the talent of designer Hannah Smith, from whose desk at the side of the stage, the magical effects are created and produced.

While it is described as a one-man show, it really isn't. While Ralph, playing Otto, takes centre stage, and performs brilliantly, some of the best moments are delivered by the special effects themselves.

It's not just human performers who bring this tale to life so well, the puppetry behind the malevolent troll, who lives in the walls, is just as clever, and just as important when it comes to taking the young audience on a magical journey into the house and mind of Otto, the main character.

Ralph and Hannah describe the show as being low Wi-Fi, and it may well be, but it is also high, when it comes to the standard of set design, puppetry, acting and sheer magic being presented on the stage.

The green tinged lighting, which immediately transports the older audience members into a time when internet access was dial-up not instant, is well done throughout, as is the use of shadows and simple props to create a scene.

Ralph brings the character of Otto, who is 12, but gets away with pretending to be 13 online, to life beautifully. He is incredibly talented, and using his body and some fantastic facial expressions, is able to give Otto all the awkwardness of any real life 12-year-old boy.

While Otto is awkward, clumsy and unco-ordinated, the interactions between Hannah and Ralph are anything but. The pair seamlessly move across the stage, changing props, twisting cables, and working together to create a memorable tale and show.

The tale is dark, but not to the point of being scary, but rather makes you think and will hopefully have inspired may conversations on the way home from the play between the younger audience members and their parents.

Tröll by Trick of the Light Theatre, was in Taranaki as part of Taranaki Arts festival RESET 2020. Reset 2020 is running until November 15, and tickets to various shows are still available: www.reset2020.co.nz.