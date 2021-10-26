Review: The Disney Advent calendar is better for tamariki's brains and teeth

Each book is the perfect size for little hands and at just 24 pages, is the perfect bedtime story length as you count down the sleeps until Christmas.

We all know the story of how Princess Jasmine met Aladdin and lived happily ever after, but do you know the story about Jasmine and the first time she saw snow?

No? What about the time Mater from Cars saved Christmas? Do you know how the Aristocats celebrate Christmas, or what the festive season is like with Peter Pan and friends in Neverland?

This year's Disney Storybook Collection advent calendar contains all those stories plus 20 others, all new stories featuring your favourite Disney characters.

Replacing chocolates and lollies with books, the calendar will help you count down the days to Christmas with a fresh story each day, treating your imagination and not hurting your teeth. Each book is a surprise because they are all individually placed in reusable envelopes inside the calendar, meaning you can mix their order up and start again next year if you want. Even better, there's no rubbish to throw away at the end because the entire calendar can be reused next year, and the year after that, until you grow up and read it to your own children in many years to come.

Each book is packed with beautiful illustrations, bringing the characters we all love to life in a vibrant and appealing way, and the stories really capture the magic of Disney. The books are placed in individual pockets in the calendar and the numbers are scattered across, making searching for the day's book part of the fun.

Disney launched a range of these storybook advent calendars last year and they were an immediate sellout success worldwide, and are likely to be as popular again this year, with fresh stories and layouts combined with the same sugar-free and environmentally friendly appeal.

Thanks to Stratford Paper Plus, we have one advent calendar to give away to a lucky winner. If you would like to enter our draw and be in to win your share of some Christmas magic this year, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with the word Advent in the subject line. Include your name, child's name and age, and your contact phone number in the email. Winner must be able to collect their prize from the Stratford Paper Plus store. Competition closes at noon on Thursday, November 4, and the winner will be contacted that week.