Elliott Coogan, 12, as young Simba. Photo / Te Paepae o Aotea

Reviewed by Alyssa Smith

As the coldness of winter begins to set in, we can all agree that a trip to someplace warmer sounds perfect.

Luckily for us, Te Paepae o Aotea’s production, The Lion King Jr, transforms the audience from a comfortable seat in the Hāwera Memorial Theatre to the warmer weather of the African Pride Lands under the skilled direction of Shaun Campbell.

The production, created for Broadway by Julie Taymor, follows the classic story of Simba and his eventful journey to his rightful place as King.

It wasn’t only the actors on stage that shone on the night but the production crew’s dedication to having quality sets, costumes and choreography. Putting a production together requires a team and everyone behind this one can be proud of what they achieved.

Michelle Glover’s beautiful choreographer was perfect for the production, with the dance numbers bringing the play to life. The help of vocal coaches Shane Burgess and Paula Frearson also played a part, ensuring all the actors shone with their line delivery.

The character of Rafiki was brought to life by the talented Bethany Gyde, 16, who right from the get-go shone on the stage. Right from the opening number of Circle of Life to the closing of the curtains, Gyde captivated the audience with her perfect portrayal of the wise monkey.

It wasn’t only Gyde’s wonderful stage presence that commanded attention but her vocals. She is a talented performer and her voice rang out clearly throughout the play.

Bethany Gyde, 16, was the perfect Rafiki. Photo / Te Paepae o Aotea

The talented Elliott Coogan, 12, brought Young Simba to life. His mannerisms and line delivery were perfect - showcasing the cub’s naivety. Our young lioness Nala, was played by Rheein Luke, 13. Both actors worked together perfectly, showcasing friendship and loyalty through the song I Just Can’t wait to Be King.

Tamati Horo, 18, was Mufasa, Simba’s dad and the King. Horo has a beautiful voice and his performance of He Lives in You, backed up by the talented ensemble was proof of that. Horo and Gyde’s dynamic on stage was seamless, portraying the deep love a father has for his son.

When it came to the heartbreaking scene of Mufasa’s death, I felt Simba’s anguish through wonderfully displayed emotions by Coogan.

Fan-favourites Timon (Jesse Kira, 17) and Pumbaa (Otis Cleaver, 17) arrived quickly to provide comedic relief, with Kira and Cleaver being the perfect actors for the roles. Through skilful line delivery, they had the audience in hysterics.

Also causing laughter were the three hyenas Banzai (Jayda Sharp, 16), Shenzi (Anastazja Kowai, 16) and Ed (Robbie Saysell, 15). The trio worked perfectly together, with Saysell’s perfect depiction of Ed adding the perfect amount of humour to the story.

Jack Clarke, 14, as Scar and his pack of hyenas had an excellent stage presence. Photo / Pagan Hira

As the story progresses, we watch Simba grow and with a brilliant use of stage sets and lighting, we get a seamless transition from a cub to a full-grown lion.

Te Kingi Morehu Hanikawae, 15, was cast as adult Simba. Through skilful use of stage presence, it was evident that Hanikawae was perfect for the role, displaying the change from an unsure lion to a King. It was fascinating to watch.

Through excellent stage presence, Hanikawae showed Simba’s growth and his journey of discovering his rightful place as King. Using body language and presence, both Hanikawae and Erina Frarson, 15, (adult Nala) showed the transformation of childhood friends to partners.

Jack Clarke, 14, was cast as the story’s villain, Scar. In the story, Scar kills Mufasa and blames Simba for his death, becoming King and allowing the Hyenas into the Pride Lands, causing food and water sources to dry up. While Scar is hard to like, the actor playing him is not, with Clarke’s stage presence, voice and mannerisms bringing Scar to life.

His performance of Be Prepared was chilling and perfectly executed.

The lionesses were a vital part of telling the story. Photo / Pagan Hira

The supporting actresses and actors were crucial in bringing the story to life, adopting perfect animal mannerisms, and ensuring the audience stayed captivated. This production is the product of a hard-working team and talented cast and crew.

While there were some teething issues with the sound, it didn’t take away from the performance at all, with all of the actors and actresses on stage dedicated to the story and ensuring the audience stayed enthralled.

If you’re looking for an escape from the cold, might I suggest seeing this beautifully presented production.

Trust me, if the African Pridelands backdrop doesn’t warm you enough, seeing the work of talented Taranaki people will.

The Details:

What: Te Paepae o Aotea’s The Lion King Jr

When: Matinee - June 23, 2pm. Curtain - 7.30pm: June 21, 24, 25, 26

Where: Hāwera Memorial Theatre, Albion St

Tickets: www.iticket.co.nz















