The cast of Santa's Last Stand. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford on Stage’s most recent addition to its magnificent collection of plays – Santa’s Last Stand – is not only extremely fun, but romantic, adorable, and suitable for all ages. This play comes straight from the talented mind of Judi Bilcliff, a former drama teacher turned playwright and poet; this comedic and dramatic story is typical of her style. Although the story is well thought out, it is the talent seen both on and off stage that truly makes it an entertaining experience for everyone.

Donna Drummond has used her knowledge and experience in directing to create this festive and welcoming atmosphere, which lasts from the moment you enter to when you leave. She masterfully uses her team to indulge the audience in the true spirit of Christmas and the inviting feel of the winter season. In this tale, we watch as Mr and Mrs Claus face the hardship of economic inflation. The two then struggle to fund this year’s Christmas, all because of their evil landlord who is determined to steal Christmas.

Accompanying them we see many other intriguing and charismatic characters who add to the depth of the story. Santa, played by James Milich, brings a contrasting light to the jolly figure we are all accustomed to. He provides us with a never-before-seen side of Santa, cleverly demonstrating feelings of frustration, anger and love that reflect the reality of our modern world. Paired with him is the lovable Mrs Claus (Cynthia Ciezadlo) who is by his side most of the play. She shows true loyalty to her husband and brings this motherly feel to the stage through her movement and dialogue.

Santa’s home is never complete without a few elves running around. Marcus Mottram and Ciara Staines-Hurley play the two energetic elves, Double and Trouble, and their constant, fun banter with each other creates a relatable feel of sibling love. These two brilliantly use their given characters to show the contrast between each other – Double is seen as a short-tempered plan maker while Trouble is the innocent and clueless counterpart.

Another frequent duo who grace the stage are the Christmas fairy, Jingle Bell (Charlotte Frazier), and the snarky nephew of Mrs Claus, Alfie (Ollie Lister-Hardman). These two, throughout the play, were seen mainly discussing Jingle’s missing magical powers, and her love for a certain reindeer – Bashful the Reindeer. In this story, we are not met with the familiar reindeer from the stories we all know. Instead, we are greeted by the Seven Dwarves turned reindeer.

Similar to the classic portrayal of the dwarves in Snow White, all reindeer have names that correlate to their respective personalities – Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sneezy, Dopey, Sleepy, and Bashful. These seven gifted actors perfectly capture the dwarves as individuals and communicate their attributes to the audience. Of the seven reindeer, the special focus on the angry, ill-tempered attitude of Grumpy (Rubeana Reader), the enticing romance from Bashful (Tatjana Hanne) and the humorously cute lines delivered by Dopey (Izzy Single), allow the audience to giggle while enjoying the unravelling plot.