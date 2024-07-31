Writtten by David MacGregor, the script is beautifully written, and definitely worthy of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

As Escoffier cooks, Bertie eats, Sherlock, Irene and Watson ponder and the villainous Marie Chartier plots her way through, the action unfolds with some great one-liners and bon mots elegantly scattered throughout, and perfectly delivered by the talented cast.

Directed by April Krijger, who is both thoughtful and creative in her direction, the six actors are all given ample opportunity to show off their talent, and they all, unlike Escoffier’s ill-fated souffle, rise the occasion.

As Holmes, Andrew Judd makes a welcome return to the stage. He is a gentlemanly Holmes, bringing out a nice softer side to the character rather than leaning purely into the arrogance of the genius detective. His English accent is consistent throughout, and again there is a gentleness to it that carries well, no harshness or strong regional accent, but rather well spoken Queen’s English in a tone that sits well with his character.

Chris Morrison as Watson is fantastic fun to watch. He played the same role in the theatre group’s production of the first Sherlock Holmes play in MacGregor’s trilogy, and while he was great in that one, in this he elevates his character to the next level. Not only does he take the audience along with him as his character becomes frustrated by his fate of ‘always the sidekick never the genius’, but he owns his scenes with a confidence and manner that demands attention and makes you wonder exactly why Mr Doyle didn’t give Watson his own eponymous series.

Some of Morrison’s best scenes are his interactions with the evil daughter of the late Professor Moriarty - Marie Chartier. Once again, Marie is played by the skilled actor Rhiannon McGrane, and it’s a wise casting choice. McGrane is great fun to watch on stage, not to mention to listen to as she delivers her lines with a beautifully over-the-top French accent that manages to be funny and clear while never descending into cruel caricature.

Irene Adler, Sherlock’s mistress, is played by Vanessa Harrison, who is magnificent in the role. As Irene listens to the future king of England hold forth on why women shouldn’t get the vote, and her anger visibly grows, she has the audience in the palm of her hand as she struggles to control her temper. She sometimes almost breaks the 4th wall, with her sideways glances and arched brow making you feel part of a sisterhood as she rails against both tradition and the patriarchy.

That future king is played by Jor-El Shaman, an experienced actor who ensures Prince Bertie’s weaknesses, foibles and general gluttony are as believable as they are comic. He’s got brilliant comic timing which he uses well throughout creating some truly funny scenes.

Kane Liddall is new to the stage, but steps up the challenge well in the role of the French chef whose deceitfulness leaves him ripe for blackmail at the hands of a certain Ms Chartier. His French accent is nicely done, while his comic physicality is absolutely hilarious and, at times, leaves the audience gasping for breath between laughs.

MacGregor’s plot contains plenty of specific props, and the set department have created a fantastic set with great props that really do add the overall experience. It’s a lovely touch to see the Van Gogh painting, that featured in the previous play in this series, on the wall. The wardrobe department also deliver to a high standard in this production, with some beautiful fabrics and colours, and of course a deerstalker hat, that all help build each scene convincingly.

Altogether, the various backstage departments and the six talented actors, under the direction of Krijger, have cooked up a dish that combines comedy, drama, mystery and a dash of je ne sais quoi that all together is absolutely delicious to watch.

Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé is the second in a trilogy of Sherlock Holmes plays by MacGregor. Having served up the first two in the series so tastefully, it is to be hoped the team at New Plymouth Repertory Society are planning the third course in the near future.

The details:

What: Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Soufflé

Where: New Plymouth Repertory Theatre

When: Now - August 10

Tickets: trybooking.com

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.